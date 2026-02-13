Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Retail

Ginger Minj Joins Pride Holdings Group as Brand Ambassador, Strengthening Entertainment Portfolio and Community Reach

ORLANDO, FL - February 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE), a publicly traded LGBTQ+-focused holding company with a growing footprint in hospitality, nightlife, and entertainment, today announced that internationally acclaimed drag performer, recording artist, and television personality Ginger Minj has joined the company as its latest Brand Ambassador.

Known worldwide for her standout appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Ginger Minj brings massive fan engagement, cross platform entertainment appeal, and a proven ability to drive audience connection. As Ambassador, Ginger Minj will collaborate with Pride Holdings Group on brand amplification, live entertainment initiatives, community engagement, and select investor-facing activations.

“Ginger Minj is not just an entertainer, she's a brand,” said Mike Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group.“Her reach, credibility, and loyal global fan base directly support our strategy of scaling culturally relevant LGBTQ+ entertainment assets while building long-term shareholder value. This partnership strengthens our visibility, engagement, and growth potential.”

Pride Holdings Group continues to differentiate itself as a community aligned, publicly traded company leveraging entertainment and hospitality to drive both cultural impact and economic opportunity. Strategic ambassador partnerships play a key role in expanding brand awareness, increasing foot traffic across operating assets, and attracting new audiences, investors, and strategic partners.

“I'm thrilled to join Pride Holdings Group as an Ambassador,” said Ginger Minj.“This is about celebrating LGBTQ+ culture while also supporting a company that's serious about growth, ownership, and creating real opportunities for our community. Entertainment has power, and so does investing in our future.”

Ginger Minj's appointment reflects Pride Holdings Group's ongoing focus on pairing iconic LGBTQ+ talent with a scalable business platform designed to deliver both social impact and financial performance. The company expects these ambassador relationships to enhance marketing efficiency, elevate brand equity, and support expansion across entertainment driven properties and experiences.

About Pride Holdings Group

Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

