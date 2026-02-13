Notice To The Bondholders Of The EUR 500,000,000 Exchangeable Bonds Due 2032 (ISIN DE000A460P02) Of Salzgitter AG
|
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Bond
Salzgitter AG EUR 500,000,000 Exchangeable Bonds due 2032 (ISIN DE000A460P02) exchangeable into no par value ordinary registered shares of Aurubis AG (the“ Bonds”).
In accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, Salzgitter AG (the“ Issuer”) hereby gives notice to the Bondholders that, as a result of the distribution of the Cash Dividend in an amount of EUR 1.60 per ordinary share, as decided by the annual general meeting of Aurubis AG on February 12, 2026, the Exchange Price has been adjusted.
Pursuant to § 10(d) of the Terms and Conditions, the Exchange Price has been adjusted from EUR 145.80 to EUR 144.4141, effective as at February 13, 2026.
Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds.
Salzgitter, February 2026
Salzgitter AG
