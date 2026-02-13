Q4 And FY2025 Results
|
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
Q4 and FY2025 Results
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
13 February 2026
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")
13 February 2026
Results for Q4 and FY2025
The Company's Q4 and FY2025 Results are accessible via the following link:
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
...
For other enquiries:
...
-END-
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .
13.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|XS3194920388, XS3194920628
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2276480
|
2276480 13.02.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment