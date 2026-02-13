Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Q4 and FY2025 Results

13.02.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Q4 and FY2025 Results Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 13 February 2026 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company") 13 February 2026 Results for Q4 and FY2025 The Company's Q4 and FY2025 Results are accessible via the following link: Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: ... For other enquiries: ... -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit . 13.02.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

