Rs 4.48 Lakh Cr Investment Interest Secured At Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025: Govt

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 witnessed investment interest worth Rs 4.48 lakh crore through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), letters of intent and qualified leads from private investors, public sector undertakings and major industrial conglomerates.

Sharing this while replying to a question in Rajya Sabah, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said that the Summit focused on key sectors including tourism and hospitality, agro-food processing and allied sectors, textiles, handloom and handicrafts, healthcare, education and skill development, IT/ITeS, entertainment and sports, infrastructure and logistics, and energy.

Highlighting institutional support in the region, the Minister said that North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) plays a pivotal role in strengthening the MSME sector in the NER by providing financial assistance for industrial, infrastructure and agri-allied projects.

NEDFi also undertakes entrepreneurship development and ecosystem-strengthening initiatives. It organises business meets across all North Eastern States to create awareness about entrepreneurial opportunities, government schemes and institutional support.

Through its Business Facilitation Centres, first-generation entrepreneurs are provided assistance in project preparation, financial planning, credit linkages and market access.

Under its Sustainable Livelihood Programmes, artisans engaged in traditional crafts such as bamboo, banana fibre and handloom have received skill development and marketing support through exhibitions and dedicated showrooms.

The Minister further informed that NEDFi is contributing to the startup ecosystem through the North East Venture Fund (NEVF), besides extending handholding and mentoring support to startups from the region.

On credit support measures, the Government has announced the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (MCGS-MSME), aimed at enabling easier access to loans, particularly for purchase of machinery and equipment.

In addition, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) provides additional credit support up to 20 per cent of existing working capital limits to eligible borrowers, particularly MSMEs.

The Department of Posts (DoP), through Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) services and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), is also ensuring financial inclusion and digital payments in the North Eastern Region. The DoP is working towards expanding digitalisation and last-mile financial services through its extensive post office network in the region.

The Government said these initiatives collectively aim to strengthen the MSME ecosystem, promote entrepreneurship and accelerate economic growth in the North Eastern Region.

