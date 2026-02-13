India's Social Security Coverage Rises To 64.3% In 2025: Govt

MENAFN - KNN India)India has recorded a significant expansion in social protection coverage, with coverage increasing from 19 percent in 2015 to 64.3 percent in 2025, the government informed the Rajya Sabha citing data from the International Labour Organization's ILOSTAT database.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje said the expansion reflects one of the most substantial increases globally and has been enabled by strong digital and financial inclusion initiatives.

The Minister stated that for the first time, definitions of 'gig workers' and 'platform workers' have been incorporated under the Code on Social Security, which came into force on November 21, 2025.

The Code provides for framing suitable social security measures for gig and platform workers covering life and disability insurance, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, and old age protection.

The legislation also provides for the creation of a Social Security Fund and constitution of a National Social Security Board for the welfare of gig and platform workers.

To strengthen social protection for unorganised workers, the Ministry launched the eShram portal on August 26, 2021, for creation of a centralised national database of unorganised workers, including gig and platform workers. Registered workers are issued a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

The Ministry has also launched the eShram 'One-Stop-Solution' to integrate various welfare schemes into a single portal, enabling workers to access and track benefits.

So far, 14 central schemes have been integrated with eShram, including Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and One Nation One Ration Card, among others.

Additionally, eShram has linkages with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM), National Career Service, Skill India Digital Hub, UMANG, DigiLocker, myScheme and the Open Government Data platform.

The PM-SYM scheme, launched in February 2019, provides old age protection to unorganised sector workers through a voluntary contributory pension model.

Under the scheme, eligible workers aged 18-40 years with monthly income up to Rs 15,000 and not covered under EPFO, ESIC or NPS (Government funded) receive an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after attaining 60 years.

The beneficiary contributes between Rs 55 and Rs 200 per month depending on entry age, with an equal matching contribution by the Central Government. Enrolment is carried out through Common Service Centres or through the official portal.

The Minister further informed that insurance schemes such as PMSBY and PMJJBY are available to unorganised workers including agricultural labourers.

PMJJBY provides life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh at an annual premium of Rs 436 for individuals aged 18–50 years.

PMSBY provides accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for death or total permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh for partial disability at an annual premium of Rs 20 for individuals aged 18–70 years. The Government stated that these initiatives collectively strengthen India's social security architecture, particularly for gig, platform and unorganised workers.

(KNN Bureau)

