DAC Clears Rs 3.60 Lakh Crore Defence Acquisitions To Boost Operational Preparedness

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 12 accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to about Rs 3.60 lakh crore.

The approvals are aimed at enhancing operational preparedness, strengthening deterrence capabilities and promoting indigenous manufacturing under existing procurement frameworks.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC approved procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA), identified as Rafale, along with Combat Missiles and an Air-Ship Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (AS-HAPS).

The MRFA acquisition is intended to augment air dominance capabilities across the conflict spectrum and enhance long-range offensive strike capacity, with the majority of aircraft to be manufactured in India.

The Combat Missiles are expected to strengthen stand-off ground attack capability with deep-strike precision, while AS-HAPS platforms will support persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), electronic intelligence, telecommunications and remote sensing for military applications.

For the Indian Army, AoN was granted for procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of vehicle platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II).

The Vibhav anti-tank mines are intended to function as obstacle systems to impede and delay mechanised enemy formations. The overhaul of key armoured platforms is expected to extend service life and maintain operational readiness of critical combat assets.

In respect of the Indian Navy, the Council cleared procurement of 4 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generators and P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

The induction of indigenous 4 MW marine gas turbine generators under the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening self-reliance in naval power generation systems. The acquisition of additional P-8I aircraft is expected to enhance long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and maritime strike capabilities.

For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), AoN was accorded for procurement of Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) systems for Dornier aircraft. The systems are intended to improve maritime domain awareness and surveillance effectiveness in coastal and offshore areas.

