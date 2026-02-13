Centre Promoting Handicrafts Exports Under NHDP And CHCDS Schemes: Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP) and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) are two major schemes being implemented by the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) to promote the overall development and export growth of the handicrafts sector across the country, said Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita in written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister said that under the Marketing Support and Services (MSS) component of NHDP, international marketing events are organised in India and abroad to promote exports and strengthen global branding of Indian handicrafts.

Support is extended to eligible organisations for organising and participating in international fairs, conducting International Craft Exposure Programmes, holding Buyer-Seller Meets and Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets, organising fairs and exhibitions on virtual platforms and roadshows, and implementing overseas awareness campaigns to promote Indian handicrafts.

Award-winning artisans and handicraft exporters are also nominated to participate in these international events, enabling them to directly access global markets and establish buyer linkages.

Financial assistance under MSS includes space rent, infrastructure facilities, publicity, TA/DA and freight charges for artisans participating in domestic events, along with boarding and lodging support for those nominated for international marketing events.

In addition, India Handmade-an e-commerce initiative of the Ministry of Textiles provides a digital platform for rural artisans and weavers to directly market and sell their products across the country.

The Minister said that Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) also provides handholding support to artisans for registration on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) to expand institutional sales opportunities.

Skill development initiatives under NHDP include the Guru Shishya Hastshilp Prashikshan Programme (GSHPP), Comprehensive Skill Upgradation Programme (CSUP) and Design and Technology Development Workshop (DDW).

These programmes, typically ranging from one to six months, aim to upgrade craftsmanship, design capabilities and technological adaptation, with batches comprising 20 to 30 artisans.

