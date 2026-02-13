New Rail Projects Approved For UP, Rajasthan & Madhya Pradesh

MENAFN - KNN India)Indian Railways has approved a set of infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing capacity, improving operational efficiency and strengthening regional connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The projects include construction of a third line, doubling of an existing section and development of a bypass alignment, with a combined objective of easing congestion, supporting freight growth and improving passenger movement across key corridors.

In Uttar Pradesh, a dedicated third line will be constructed between Aunrihar and Varanasi City (31.36 km) under the North Eastern Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 497.07 crore.

The section currently carries substantial passenger and freight traffic, including commodities such as cement, coal, food grains, iron and steel. The additional line is expected to allow 7.13 more trains in each direction daily and accommodate freight growth of 1.99 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

With existing line utilisation at 87.93 per cent, the enhancement is projected to raise capacity to over 102 per cent, easing congestion and improving punctuality along the corridor.

In Rajasthan, the 50.06 km Ringas–Sikar section under North Western Railway will be doubled at a cost of Rs 470.34 crore. The project is expected to enable five additional trains per direction daily and support an increase in freight movement of 2.36 MTPA.

Current utilisation of around 77 per cent is projected to rise significantly in line with traffic growth by 2029–30. The section connects key industrial and pilgrimage centres, and the doubling is expected to improve line speeds, reduce delays and facilitate smoother goods movement in the region.

In Madhya Pradesh, an 8.60 km bypass line connecting Naikheri and Chintaman Ganesh near Ujjain will be developed under Western Railway at an estimated cost of Rs 189.04 crore. The bypass will eliminate the need for train reversals at Ujjain Junction, thereby improving sectional capacity and reducing operational delays.

The project assumes added importance in view of heavy religious and tourist traffic, including the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2028. By enabling seamless train movement, the bypass is expected to improve timetable reliability and handling of peak-season passenger volumes.

Indian Railways stated that the projects are part of ongoing efforts to modernise the network, bridge infrastructure gaps and strengthen multimodal logistics while ensuring improved service delivery for passengers and freight users.

(KNN Bureau)

