Kala Literature Festival 2026 Concludes At CSOI With A Grand Celebration Of Literature, Art And Cultural Dialogue

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The two-day Kala Literature Festival 2026 concluded at the Civil Services Officers' Institute (CSOI), New Delhi, on a high note, bringing together senior civil servants, industry leaders, acclaimed authors, poets, artists, and cultural performers in a vibrant celebration of storytelling, ideas, and creative expression.

Sanjay Chandra and the other dignitaries with the Jury Members of Kala Literature Awards 2026

Organised by Kala – Krazy About Literature And Arts, an initiative by Sanjay Chandra, the festival was co-curated by Neena Chandra, a leader in sustainability and education for the underprivileged; Payal Chandra, an eminent lawyer; and Atri Pandey, a senior finance professional.

The festival was supported by a strong network of partners including Let's Talk (co-founded by Pooja Chandra and Vivek Pathak), CSOI New Delhi, CSC WICCI, PR Professionals, The Alcove, Readomania, IP Infra, and Indie Authors Group.

Day 1: Literature, Reflection and Cultural Expression

The festival opened with Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, in the presence of noted painter-poets Vishnu Nagar, Ashok Bhowmik, and Hemraj.

In his inaugural address, Shri Dwivedi underscored the role of literature and the arts in nurturing empathy, enriching public discourse, and creating reflective spaces within institutions. He noted that engagement with literature allows professionals to connect more deeply with society beyond the demands of their formal roles.

Founder Sanjay Chandra spoke about Kala's journey and its growing initiatives, reiterating the platform's commitment to building inclusive, people-centric spaces where literature and art are anchored in conversation and community.

Curators Neena Chandra and Atri Pandey reflected on the intersection of literature, sustainability, and inclusion.“Literature cultivates empathy, and empathy is the foundation of social responsibility and sustainable change. When we understand stories beyond our own experiences, we begin to build more inclusive systems,” they shared.

Co-curator Payal Chandra highlighted the deep connection between law and literature.“Both are rooted in interpretation, ethics, and the human condition. Law may work through statutes and precedent, but at its core it is about people and their stories. Literature sharpens our sensitivity to nuance, justice, and moral reasoning.”

Day 1 featured engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and book launches, followed by a lively Kavi Sammelan and a captivating Odissi dance performance, bringing together word, rhythm, and movement.

Day 2: Ideas, Enterprise and the Power of Story

Day 2 was inaugurated by Ashok Lavasa, Retd. IAS, alongside industrialists Sushil Kumar Sayal and HKL Magu.

Ashok Lavasa reflected on literature's enduring role in shaping informed societies and sustaining democratic values, emphasizing the importance of thoughtful dialogue in strengthening institutions.

Sushil Kumar Sayal spoke about the need for economic progress to evolve alongside cultural depth, while HKL Magu called for deeper collaboration between the business world and the creative community.

A key highlight of the day was the launch of two books commissioned by Kala:



Light of Spring, an anthology of short stories by emerging writers Echoes of Dharma by Dr. Sarath, a Japan-based Indian author

These publications reflected Kala's commitment not only to curating conversations, but also to actively nurturing and publishing meaningful literary work. The day also featured the theatrical storytelling presentation“Re Kabiraa” by The Kahaani Wala, which drew strong audience engagement.

The Showcase: Kala Literature Awards

The Kala Literature Awards, presented on merit, formed the emotional and celebratory highlight of the festival. The awards recognised literary excellence across multiple categories and were keenly anticipated by authors and participants.

The awards were presented by journalist Gyaneshwar Dayal, food and travel blogger Pawan Soni, sustainability consultant Sanjay Sethi, and CSC WICCI President Sonali Dutta.

The evening concluded with the powerful dance drama“Tawayafnama” by The Performing Arts Tribe, bringing the festival to an evocative artistic crescendo.

Literature and Meaningful Conversations

A distinctive dimension of this year's festival was its collaboration with Let's Talk, a peer-powered wellness platform that brings people together to exchange perspectives, problem-solve, and support one another through dialogue.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Pooja Chandra and Vivek Pathak, co-founders of Let's Talk, shared that while literature ignites thought, conversation gives those thoughts momentum. Together, they create spaces where stories deepen understanding, perspectives shift, and shared meaning quietly takes root.

A Vision for the Future

Concluding the festival, Sanjay Chandra shared Kala's vision of evolving into a sustained cultural platform, one that nurtures emerging voices alongside established ones, and builds a vibrant community rooted in dialogue, creativity, and shared cultural responsibility.

As the curtains came down, Kala Literature Festival 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating literature not merely as performance, but as participation, a living and evolving conversation.