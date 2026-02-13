'Determined To Drive' Contest: Students Stand A Chance To Meet VCARB Driver Arvid Lindblad, And Many Other Exciting Prizes

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Calling all students with a love for speed, innovation and big ideas. The Duolingo English Test (DET) is kicking off the 'DETermined to Drive' Contest: a chance for you to think like a motorsport engineer, showcase your creativity and win experiences most motorsport fans only dream of.

What's the challenge?

Imagine you're part of a race car engineering team. What's one modification you'd make to any racing car to improve performance, safety or efficiency? Tell us your idea in 100 words or less: what the modification is and why it matters.



What Prizes are up for grabs?



Grand Prize:



A chance to meet VCARB F1 Driver Arvid Lindblad at Red Bull Moto Jam 2026

Tickets to Red Bull Moto Jam 2026 in Delhi NCR on March 1, 2026

Other Amazing Prizes:



Duolingo merchandise Red Bull merchandise



How to Join the Fun:



Submit your entries Here Contest period: 5th February to 25 February 2026



Terms & Conditions apply:

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Open to legal residents of India, age 18+. Approx. aggregate prize value: INR 2,75,550. Limit 1 entry per person. Entry period: 5 February to 25 February 2026, or until all prizes are awarded. Sponsor: Duolingo, Inc. Full rules here: .



Why Participate?

Through the 'DETermined Drive' Contest, DET celebrates future study abroad aspirants who are ready to design, build and compete on a global stage.



About Red Bull Moto Jam 2026

Red Bull Moto Jam returns to Delhi NCR for its second edition bringing together top motorsport athletes and high-octane performances. The 2026 edition will feature world-class athletes, including VCARB F1 Driver Arvid Lindblad, who will perform in a racecar, a must-watch for motorsport fans. The event will also feature former Red Bull Racing technician Calum Nicholas, along with other renowned names from the world of motorsport, offering audiences a rare behind-the-scenes perspective into the precision, innovation, and high-performance engineering that define Red Bull Racing.



So don't just watch innovation. Think it. Design it. Share it. Your idea could take you straight into the world of high-speed racing.



About the Duolingo English Test

The Duolingo English Test (DET) is a convenient, fast and affordable English proficiency test designed with the test taker in mind. Trusted by millions of test takers, DET combines advanced assessment science with rigorous security protocols to deliver reliable results in under 48 hours. DET test scores are accepted by over 6000 institutions worldwide, including Columbia, University of Toronto, University of Warwick and Yale, empowering students to certify their English anytime, anywhere.