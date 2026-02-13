403
Bad Bunny Wears Desert Diamond To Perform At Super Bowl LX On February 8, 2026, In Santa Clara, California
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) CALIFORNIA, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2026 - For his half-time performance during Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny punctuated his look with a marquise natural diamond stud in a honey Desert diamond shade, set in yellow gold.
Designer Marvin Douglas was inspired by the shape of a football for the stud, noting: "I wanted him to have something personal and unique that would always symbolize this milestone performance.”
The performance also featured the storyline of a marriage proposal with a natural diamond engagement ring and traditional family wedding as part of the overall theme of love and connection.
Desert diamonds highlight stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.
