Couples spend more than four hours of every year kissing – with those in Wales locking lips the most.

A poll of 2,000 adults found those in relationships share an average of five kisses a day, with each lasting around eight seconds.

Loved-up Welsh couples emerged as the most affectionate overall, averaging 42 kisses a week, while Londoners linger the longest – with each smooch lasting an average of 15 seconds.

Those who aren't married are also more likely to pucker up, clocking 1,825 kisses a year, compared to 1,460 among couples who have tied the knot.

It also emerged 72 per cent believe it's important to kiss their partner at least once a day, with a quick peck before bed ranked as the most essential moment for maintaining closeness, the research commissioned by Yakult found.

While many say kissing makes them feel loved (65 per cent) and emotionally connected (65 per cent), there's also a surprising health benefit, according to science.

Dr Naomi Middleton, clinical psychologist specialising in gut health, pointed to research showing a single 10-second kiss can transfer up to 80 million bacteria between partners.

Far from being a bad thing, this exchange would contribute to shaping oral microbiota, which in turn supports greater gut diversity – a key marker of a more resilient gut.

Dr Middleton, who partnered with the fermented milk drink brand, said:“Kissing could play a surprisingly significant role in supporting a balanced gut microbiome and overall digestive health.

“It involves the direct exchange of oral bacteria, creating a shared oral microbiome that may influence gut ecosystems and support immune resilience.

“Regular affectionate contact can also help regulate stress responses, which is important as stress is closely linked to gut health.

“In that sense, kissing supports both emotional wellbeing and physical health in ways many people wouldn't expect.”

The clinical psychologist also highlighted evidence suggesting partners share more similar microbiotas on their tongues than people who don't have close physical contact.

She added:“The gut microbiota is highly responsive to shared environments and close social bonds, particularly with those we spend significant amounts of time with.

“This increased diversity from close contact could also help reduce stress-related gut inflammation, offering further long-term health benefits.”

Despite this, only 11 per cent of those polled were aware that kissing could influence the gut ecosystem over time.

Many instead pointed to its emotional upsides, such as strengthening bonds and reducing stress (51 per cent), or triggering the release of 'feel-good' hormones (50 per cent).

However, after learning that close contact can exchange millions of bacteria, 35 per cent said they plan to make a conscious effort to keep up daily affection.

Dr Holly Neill, Yakult's science manager, said:“Close contact is a vital part of healthy relationships, helping couples feel emotionally connected, supported and reassured.

“While the emotional benefits of affection are well known, there's growing evidence that physical closeness can also support physical health in less obvious ways.

“Sharing daily moments of affection can help reduce stress, support wellbeing and even influence the balance of bacteria we carry.

“It's a powerful reminder that small, everyday gestures can have a meaningful impact on both relationship satisfaction and overall health.”