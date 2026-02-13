MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Couples have splashed out more than £750 a year on 'relationship repair' gifts in a bid to reignite the spark.

A poll of 2,000 adults in romantic relationships found 37 per cent have booked a getaway to rekindle their connection.

While 35 per cent have treated their other half to a fancy meal, 21 per cent have surprised their partner with a bouquet of flowers.

Despite the spending spree, 67 per cent believe actually“feeling listened to and truly heard” by their partner is the most important way to stay connected.

The research was commissioned by Specsavers, which has partnered with Paul Brunson.

Married at First Sight expert, Paul Brunson said:“If you can't hear your partner clearly, you can't truly connect with them.

“Intimacy isn't built on grand gestures and lavish gifts – it's built on being heard in everyday moments.

“When those moments are missed or misunderstood, emotional and physical closeness can fade.

“Communication is at the heart of every relationship, and that starts with being able to truly hear your partner.

“So, booking a hearing check this Valentine's could be one of the most romantic gestures you make.”

The research also revealed 31 per cent of couples bicker with their partner at least once a week.

The top causes of arguments include household responsibilities (31 per cent), having to repeat yourself (29 per cent) and not feeling heard.

Others clash over work pressures spilling into home life (20 per cent) and money worries (20 per cent).

Nearly six in 10 (58 per cent) said they feel disconnected from their partner when they don't fully understand what the other is trying to say.

Which leaves them feeling frustrated (58 per cent), emotionally distant (33 per cent) and isolated (30 per cent).

According to the survey carried out via OnePoll, 21 per cent admitted they now feel less connected to their partner than they did at the start of their relationship.

Among those, the main reasons include less intimacy (53 per cent), the pressures of daily life (52 per cent) and falling into a routine (50 per cent).

Many also believe their connection has weakened because their partner doesn't listen as much as they used to (38 per cent), or because communication has declined overall (35 per cent).

What's more, 48 per cent suspect their partner may be struggling with their hearing because they need to constantly repeat themselves or the television being turned up too loud.

Specsavers hearing expert Sonam Sehemby added:“Many people don't realise their hearing has changed until a partner points it out.

“By then, it may already be affecting confidence and everyday connection.

“A hearing check can identify changes early, helping people stay engaged with what - and who - matters most.”