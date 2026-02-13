403
The Greatest Winter Olympics Games Moments Revealed
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) The greatest Winter Olympics Games moments of all time have been revealed, with Torvill and Dean's unforgettable Boléro routine in Sarajevo '84 topping the list. Still regarded as one of Britain's most iconic sporting triumphs, it drew in more than 24million viewers – making it one of the most-watched television events ever in the UK. Other special moments included Eddie the Eagle's iconic ski jump in Calgary '88, as well as Amy Williams's dramatic gold in Vancouver 2010 – ending a 30-year wait for Team GB. Lizzy Yarnold's back-to-back skeleton titles in Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 also ranked highly. The research was commissioned by Samsung UK & Ireland, which gifted its Galaxy Z Flip7 Olympic Edition phone to 3,800 athletes. Annika Bizon, mobile experience vice president for the phone brand, said:“There's a reason we're obsessed with underdog stories and at the Winter Games they remind us that every glorious moment is built on thousands of unglamorous ones that never make it onto the highlight reel. “What's changing now is that athletes don't have to wait. "They can bring us along for the messy middle – the progress, the setbacks, the small breakthroughs that don't look like much but feel like everything in the moment. “That's what our partnership with Milano Cortina 2026 is about, this belief in openness and the idea that everyone's journey, no matter how small it seems, deserves to be seen and celebrated.” The study also found that despite these standout moments, 37 per cent plan to watch more of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games than they did Beijing 2022. Other memorable moments in the top 10 list included Team GB's women's curling gold at Sochi in 2014, and Shaun White's iconic snowboard halfpipe runs, highlighted in Vancouver in 2010. While nine per cent selected 'The Miracle on Ice' – when the unfancied USA beat all-conquering Russia at ice hockey, all the way back in 1980. Fans say these top moments stood out not just for the result, but also because their stories were moving (40 per cent) and because they showed resilience (38 per cent). And a fifth tune in because they enjoy the storytelling behind the Games (21 per cent). Some of the top reasons people want to watch more of the Winter Olympics this year are to support Team GB (30 per cent) or to feel uplifted and inspired (25 per cent). For 16 per cent, however, watching these top-level athletes helps motivate them to challenge themselves, or try new things. As many as three in 10 of those who have watched Winter Olympics in the past have even been made emotional by what they'd witnessed. With seeing an athlete finally achieve their dream (28 per cent), an underdog story (27 per cent) or watching someone overcome setbacks (23 per cent) some of the reasons why. And 81 per cent agree it's important to recognise small wins in everyday life with 61 per cent saying photos and videos of personal progress help them realise how far they've come. A further 45 per cent think celebrating everyday wins is important to boost your mood, help you stay positive (42 per cent) and build confidence (41 per cent). As many as 80 per cent say capturing moments of personal progress matters as much as major milestones. And of those who took part in the study by OnePoll, 20 per cent are most excited to tune into the figure skating, ski jumping (20 per cent) and bobsleigh (19 per cent).
