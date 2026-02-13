Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Adds 144 Mining Claims For Mountauban Project After 3D Geological Model Points To Greater Potential
-
ESGold Corp., a development-stage mining company, just added 144 new mining claims in and around its Montauban project in Quebec
The expansion follows the recent completion of an ANT-based 3D geological model, suggesting the potential for a mineralized corridor extending approximately 900 meters in depth and over two kilometers of strike
The expansion allows ESGold to systematically and strategically evaluate the full extent of the Montauban mineral system, marking a critical inflection point for the company, with evaluation that is no longer constrained by historical evaluations
ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, just added 144 new mining claims in and around its Montauban project, bringing the total to 417 mining claims. This milestone represents the largest contiguous mineral tenure held by a single company in the region. The move also ensures that the company is not constrained by historical boundaries that previously limited its operations ( ).
The expansion follows the recent completion of an ambient noise tomography (“ANT”)- based 3D geological model, which suggested the potential for a mineralized corridor extending to approximately 900 meters in depth and over 2 kilometers of strike, remaining open beyond the limits of the existing...
