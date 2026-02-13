Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Expands Global Intellectual Property Portfolio Supporting OT-101 Across Neurology And CNS Delivery

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) and Sapu Bioscience announced key advancements in their global intellectual property portfolio supporting OT-101, a proprietary TGF-β antisense therapeutic platform, with allowed patent claims in Australia covering OT-101 (SEQ ID NO:9) for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, including associated sleep-related symptoms, and granted utility model patents in China and Germany for an intracranial continuous infusion delivery device. The company stated the expanded protection spans therapeutic use claims, CNS delivery methods, device-enabled administration and broader oncology and neurology applications, forming an integrated commercialization platform intended to strengthen long-term defensibility, support strategic partnerships and enhance shareholder value, with additional data presentations planned at BIO-Europe Spring March 23-25, 2026.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

