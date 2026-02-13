Greenenergybreaks - Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Appoints Dwight Cartwright As Chief Operating Officer And Director

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF) announced the appointment of Dwight Cartwright as Chief Operating Officer and member of its Board of Directors, strengthening leadership as the company advances the Texatron(TM) fusion platform toward commercial deployment. Cartwright brings senior experience across operations, manufacturing, infrastructure development and large-scale, technology-driven organizations, and will oversee day-to-day operations, manufacturing and supply chain readiness, infrastructure buildout, safety and quality systems, and organizational execution. Leadership highlighted his operational discipline and experience scaling complex programs as critical to supporting American Fusion's next phase of growth and deployment.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

