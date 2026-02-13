Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Receives Positive DSMB Recommendation To Continue Phase 3 Alzheimer's Trial

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) announced that an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board has issued a positive recommendation supporting continuation of its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's disease clinical trial of buntanetap without modification following a 6-month safety review. The DSMB found no safety concerns after evaluating unmasked data, with safety outcomes in Alzheimer's patients consistent with those observed in Parkinson's patients at the same time point, and additional safety reviews planned at 12 and 18 months. The Phase 3 trial (NCT06709014), currently 40% complete and recruiting across the United States, is expected to deliver a symptomatic efficacy readout in early 2027 and a disease-modifying readout in early 2028.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

