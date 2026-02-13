Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Highlighted Among Medical Device Innovators As FDA Clearances Set Tone For New Year



HeartBeam was included in a report published by Modern Healthcare that highlighted companies that achieved meaningful regulatory milestones or demonstrated forward momentum.

HeartBeam's technology is aligned with evolving regulatory and clinical priorities. In addition to being listed in the Modern Healthcare report, the company was also included in PatentVest's“Total Cardiac Intelligence” report.

HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) was recently recognized among a select group of medical device companies featured in a January industry roundup highlighting recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearances and approvals across the sector. The recognition underscores HeartBeam's progress as it advances a novel approach to cardiac diagnostics through its HeartBeam System, a cable-free, high-fidelity ECG platform designed to capture the heart's electrical signals from three distinct directions and synthesize them into a 12-lead ECG for arrhythmia assessment.

The company was included in a report published by Modern Healthcare and authored by Lauren Dubinsky. The report examined recent FDA activity across the medical device landscape, highlighting companies that achieved meaningful regulatory milestones or demonstrated forward momentum...

