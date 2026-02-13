Missionirnewsbreaks Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) Settles Merchant Cash Advance Obligations With Cedar Advance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) announced it has entered into a mutual settlement and release agreement with Cedar Advance LLC, resolving outstanding amounts owed under previously executed Standard Merchant Cash Advance Agreements. Under the agreement, executed Feb. 10, 2026, Olenox will issue restricted shares of common stock at market price in satisfaction of the obligations, with both parties agreeing to a full release of claims related to the agreements; full terms of the settlement are disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 13, 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries is a multifaceted energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OLOX are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#1451707d607b6654597d67677d7b7a5d463a777b79" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,