420 With CNW - Marijuana Stocks Surge As Trump Endorses CBD For Seniors

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cannabis-related stocks surged following remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who praised the potential health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) for older adults in a recent social media post. Trump stated that CBD could help slow disease progression in senior patients, offering an alternative to traditional medications.

Industry leaders welcomed the latest signals from Trump. A Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) spokesperson said the company is encouraged by...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN