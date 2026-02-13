420 With CNW - Michigan Lawmakers, Advocates Say 24% Levy On Cannabis Is Prohibitively High

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Michigan's cannabis industry is pushing against a proposed wholesale tax on marijuana products that lawmakers want to use to pay for road repairs in the upcoming state budget. Advocates argue that the new levy is set far too high and would damage one of the state's fastest-growing industries by cutting jobs and stalling future investment.

Across the country, high marijuana taxes have been one of the major costs that companies are grappling with, and multistate firms like Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) have been....

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by IBN