Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Is 'One To Watch'



Forward Industries is the largest publicly traded Solana treasury platform with more than 6.8 million SOL acquired to date.

The company raised $1.65 billion in a PIPE led by Multicoin Capital, Galaxy Digital, and Jump Crypto to fund its Solana treasury acquisition.

Forward generates yield through active staking, lending, and DeFi participation, increasing SOL-per-share over time.

The company tokenized its common stock on the Solana blockchain and plans to acquire an equity stake in Superstate to expand on-chain capital markets access. Forward is led by crypto-native investors with deep strategic alignment in the Solana ecosystem.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) is building and managing a large-scale Solana (“SOL”) treasury, backed by some of the most influential investors in the digital asset space. The company's strategy centers on long-term shareholder value through active participation in the Solana ecosystem, which it views as uniquely positioned to underpin future global capital markets due to its high throughput, deep economic activity, and growing developer adoption.

Through this shift, Forward Industries aims to create value by accumulating SOL and strategically deploying assets through on-chain opportunities including staking, lending, and participation in decentralized finance (“DeFi”). Forward also became the first U.S.-listed company to bring its...

