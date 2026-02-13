Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Clears Debt And Boosts Revenue, On Track To Becoming Cash Flow Positive By Early 2026



The company has eliminated more than $7 million in debt, excluding warehouse credit lines tied to loan originations.

Q2 2025 revenue rose 27% quarter-over-quarter to $1.7 million, while operating costs fell 40%.

Management expects to achieve cash flow positive operations by the first quarter of 2026. Executives to present growth plans at the Centurion One Capital Summit in October 2025.

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a digital mortgage platform redefining the path to homeownership, announced it has paid off over $7 million in debt and is positioning itself to become cash flow positive by the first quarter of 2026. The company said that all secured credit facilities, including senior debentures, were fully repaid as of September 3, 2025. Only short-term warehouse credit lines, which recycle when loans are sold, remain in place ( ).

Chief Executive Nick Liuzza described the milestone as a key strategic goal met ahead of schedule.“Achieving this milestone earlier than planned strengthens our financial foundation and allows us to...

