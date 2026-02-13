Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cryptonewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Reports Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results, Details SOL Treasury Expansion


2026-02-13 02:13:56
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI) reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, marking its first full reporting period as a Solana treasury company and highlighting execution of its SOL-focused strategy. The company held 6,962,501 SOL as of quarter end, nearly all staked, generating more than 112,171 SOL in rewards, while revenue increased more than fourfold year over year to $21.4 million, primarily from staking. Results included a $560.2 million loss and $33.0 million impairment on digital assets under U.S. GAAP due to fair value adjustments, contributing to a net loss of $585.6 million, as management emphasized ongoing development of its validator infrastructure, proprietary liquid staking token fwdSOL and automated market maker initiatives to enhance long-term SOL-per-share growth.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) is a Solana focused digital asset treasury company, with the strategy to buy, hold, stake, trade, invest in, and grow SOL and SOL related digital assets, protocols and businesses. Our mission is to expand and strengthen the Solana ecosystem by acquiring and staking SOL and engaging with, providing tools to and investing in the Solana network, Solana developers and Solana related projects in order to increase shareholder value. In connection with a private placement transaction in September 2025, we launched our digital asset treasury strategy supported by industry leading investors and operating partners including Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. For more information on the Company's Solana treasury strategy, visit forwardindustries

