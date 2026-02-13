Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners Expands Healthcare Platform With Three Senior Hires

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners announced the addition of Jack Terranova as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, Noah Huehnergarth as Executive Director, Institutional Sales, and Max Masucci as Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, further strengthening its healthcare platform across investment banking, institutional sales, and equity research. The firm stated the hires enhance its integrated, sector-focused capabilities in life sciences, diagnostics, and therapeutics, supporting capital markets execution, investor connectivity, and strategic growth initiatives, as ROTH has participated in more than 600 healthcare transactions since 2010 totaling over $25 billion in value.

To view the full press release, visit

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information on Roth, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN