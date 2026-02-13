Investornewsbreaks Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) Advancing North American Gold And Copper Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) and may include paid advertising.

Fairchild Gold (TSX.V: FAIR) (OTCQB: FCHDF) was featured in a recent article that discussed the company's exploration-driven model focused on gold and copper, two critical metals in today's global economy.“With markets confronting a structural shift in the way supply chains, energy, and infrastructure are developed, the company is strategically positioned to leverage the latest developments. The recent rise in the price of copper to over $6 per pound, exceeding its July 2025 high, underscores increased global supply pressures at a time when decarbonization and electrification are picking up steam,” the publication reads.“Fairchild Gold currently operates in an increasingly tightening supply environment as a mineral exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing copper and gold assets in North America. The company's focus on the Americas is perfectly aligned with investor and government interest in securing domestic sources of essential minerals, especially with the global reliance on a sensitive supply chain under heavier scrutiny.”

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario. For more information on the company, visit .

