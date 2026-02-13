Investornewsbreaks Search Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) Poised With Coastal Advantage In Rare Earth Sector

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Search Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) and may include paid advertising.

Search Minerals (TSX.V: SMY) (OTC: SHCMF) was featured in a recent article that discussed its rare and increasingly valuable advantage in the race to develop secure rare earth element (“REE”) supply chains: direct coastal access.“Its core assets within the Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element ('CREE') District on Labrador's southeastern coast are positioned to benefit from immediate proximity to deep-water port infrastructure, significantly reducing logistical complexity and transportation costs compared to inland competitors,” the publication reads.“In an industry where infrastructure often determines economic viability, Search Minerals' location offers a meaningful competitive edge. The company's deposits are situated near the Port of St. Lewis, providing direct access to North Atlantic shipping routes that connect efficiently to both European and North American markets. This coastal positioning eliminates the need for costly multi-modal transport systems, such as long-haul trucking to rail terminals, that burden many inland rare earth projects.”

To view the full article, visit

About Search Minerals Inc.

Search Minerals is focused on exploring for and developing critical rare earth elements (“CREE”) as well as transition metals zirconium (“Zr”) and hafnium (“Hf”) within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of South-East Labrador. The company controls two deposits (Foxtrot and Deep Fox), two drill ready prospects (Fox Meadow and Silver Fox) and numerous other CREE prospects, including Fox Valley, Foxy Lady and Awesome Fox, along a 64-kilometre-long belt forming a CREE District in Labrador. Search Minerals also controls additional CREE assets in the Red Wine CREE District of central Labrador. These include: the drill ready Two Tom Lake CREE-Be-Nb deposit, the Mann #1 CREE-Nb-Be prospect and Merlot CREE Prospect.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHCMF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN