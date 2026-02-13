Miningnewsbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results And $41 Million Working Capital

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.and may include paid advertising.

New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $1.58 million, or $0.01 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, and $2.33 million, or $0.01 per share, for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of $0.74 million and $2 million, respectively, in the prior-year periods. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had working capital of $41 million, while operating expenses for the quarter and six-month period totaled $1.47 million and $2.79 million, respectively. During the period, Bolivia initiated a shift toward a market-oriented economic model, and the company capitalized expenditures of $0.67 million at Silver Sand, $0.22 million at Carangas and $0.03 million at Silverstrike in the quarter, bringing total capitalized project balances to $118.48 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

About New Pacific

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing two permitting stage precious metals projects in Bolivia. Its Silver Sand project in Potosí has the potential to become one of the world's largest silver mines. The Carangas Silver–Gold Project in Oruro strengthens the Company's portfolio through scale, robust economics, and regional exploration potential. With over a decade of operating experience in Bolivia, New Pacific has earned the confidence of its stakeholders and shareholders. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“NUAG” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“NEWP”.

About MiningNewsWire

