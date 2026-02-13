Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Reports On Status Of Key Clinical Milestones

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options, has provided an update on corporate accomplishments and clinical milestones. According to the announcement, the company is planning to begin a pivotal CYB003 phase 3 study in major depressive disorder (“MDD”) shortly; the company also anticipates releasing 12-month efficacy data from its phase 2 study of CYB003 in MDD early in the fourth quarter of 2024 as well as phase 2 topline efficacy and safety results for CYB004 related to treating generalized anxiety disorder (“GAD”) by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The company also announced the appointment of experienced drug-development leaders to its research and development team.

“We are making rapid advancements in our two lead clinical programs: CYB003, our proprietary deuterated psilocin program in development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004, our proprietary deuterated dimethyltryptamine program for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder,” said Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale in the press release.“We have made significant progress in preparing for our upcoming phase 3 programs and have appointed two experienced drug-development experts -Dr. Atul R. Mahableshwarkar and Dr. Tom Macek - to lead our CYB003 and CYB004 programs, respectively. As we evolve into a phase 3 company, we are well positioned among the top tier in our sector and believe that we have the potential to deliver innovative, next-generation approaches to address these challenging mental-health disorders.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage breakthrough neuropsychiatry company on a mission to create safe and effective next-generation therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental-health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug-discovery platforms, innovative drug-delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated dimethyltryptamine program for generalized anxiety disorder; the company also has a research pipeline of investigational 5-HT-receptor-focused compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information, visit the company's website at .

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

