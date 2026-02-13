Positive Clinical Trial Data Causes Psychedelic Biopharma Company's Shares To Nearly Double

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A small Ireland-based firm, GH Research, has announced positive results from a small trial it conducted to treat treatment-resistant depression. The results from this trial revealed that their inhalable version of mebufotenin was effective and fast in delivering clinically significant improvements in the patients selected for the study. Mebufotenin is molecularly similar to psilocybin and occurs in some psychedelic mushrooms. The shares of the company jumped nearly 100% upon the release of this news.

The results of the trial were released on Monday, Jan. 3 and the trial involved...

