Enjoy Anime Tokyo Station In The Metaverse! ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX Opens At 3:00 P.M. On January 31, 2025!
|Title
|ANIME TOKYO STATION
|Stage 1
|ANIME☆OTODAMA, a treasure-hunting game where you can rediscover the appeal of anime
|Release date
|January 31, 2025 3:00 p.m.
|Platform
|Roblox (iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox One)
|Genre
|Party game
|URL
|
*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.
ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX
Anime Tokyo Station has created a game that embodies the appeal of anime and will directly reach young people worldwide using Roblox. Through the sound effects, words, voice acting, and theme world design of the intuitive and easy-to-understand medium of anime, the game will share anime's appeal and foster direct communication between users. It aims to promote visits to the real-world Anime Tokyo Station by people across Japan and overseas.
"Platform," a Space where You Can Immersively Experience the Anime Tokyo Station
Enjoy the appeal of the Anime Tokyo Station exhibition site in virtual space! The constantly update "Information Board" and the "Message Board," which fans can use to communicate with each other, have also been set up within Roblox's metaverse space. Write your own messages to others and share your love of anime! Approach one of the three trains on the platform to warp into the rich world of anime! There are lots of other things to enjoy, as well.
ANIME☆OTODAMA, a Treasure-Hunting Game where You Rediscover the Appeal of Anime, Together with Distinctive Anime Sound Effects, Words, and Voice Acting
The world of ANIME☆OTODAMA is set in Tokyo's Asakusa area in 1917, the year when Japan released its first domestically produced anime! But...it's a world without sound?!
Set out on an adventure to restore sound to the world, along with a manager avatar you meet near a fountain. The treasure hunt begins near the entrance to a cave, from where you set out to collect OTODAMA, which have the mystical power of Japanese words and sounds.
Work with others to solve puzzles and bring sound and words back to this themed world. A new experience awaits!
Stage 2 Version Upgrade and Release Campaign Information
The project website will provide information about a promotional present campaign to be held within Roblox starting in February and about an upcoming upgrade to the game.
Special website page:
What is Roblox?
As of the end of December 2024, Roblox is the world's fastest-growing immersive social platform. It is available in 190 countries and 16 languages, and has roughly 90 million daily active users (as of November 2024). It is particularly popular with young people. Users spend an average of 2.4 hours a day in Roblox, and total play time is on the rise, increasing 24% year-on-year. In Roblox, users can enjoy both gaming and social features. It is particularly popular in the U.S. and Canada, and in Asia, is rapidly growing in Japan and India. Its Japanese user base has grown 56% year-on-year. Roblox is also starting to be used for education, business, and community revitalization, and expectations are high for its continued future expansion.
Overview of the Facility
- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (abbreviation: Anime Tokyo)
- Location: Tokyu Building East Building No. 5, 1-2F above ground, B1F below ground
(2-25-5, Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward, Tokyo)
*4-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station
- Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. (last admission by 6:45 p.m.)
- Closed: Mondays
*If Monday is a holiday, the museum will be open on Monday and closed the following day. Also closed on New Year holidays, temporary closures, etc.
*Please check the official website before visiting.
- Admission: Free
- Official website:
Inquiries regarding this press release
Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)
Contact person: Miri Yasuda
E-mail: ...
Press release:Source: Anime Tokyo Station
