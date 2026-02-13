JCB Sponsors The NHK Symphony Orchestra Singapore Concert 2026 - Celebrating 60 Years Of Singapore-Japan Relations

TOKYO, Feb 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, announces its sponsorship of the NHK Symphony Orchestra Singapore Concert 2026, to be held on April 29, 2026, at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore.

Making the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore, this special concert will feature the NHK Symphony Orchestra, one of Japan's leading orchestras, in its first performance in Singapore in 24 years. The program includes works by prominent Japanese composer Yuzo Toyama, together with Benjamin Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, a selection inspired by the theme of the“sea” that connects Japan and Singapore, promising a richly varied and compelling musical experience.

Takumi Takahashi, Executive Vice President, JCB International Co. Ltd. said: "We are truly delighted to support the NHK Symphony Orchestra's concert, presented by one of Japan's most renowned and distinguished orchestras. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Singapore, and the concert we are sponsoring is a special event commemorating this milestone. Through this sponsorship and various other initiatives, we hope to help make the SJ60 celebration even more vibrant."

Concert Details