JCB Sponsors The NHK Symphony Orchestra Singapore Concert 2026 - Celebrating 60 Years Of Singapore-Japan Relations
|Organizer
|NHK Symphony Orchestra
|Date
|April 29, 2026
|Venue
|Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Concert Hall (Singapore)
About JCB
JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 71 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 175 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:
Contact
Anna Takeda
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
Email: ...
