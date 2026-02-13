Playful Nordic Design What Is The Secret Formula?

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS. We did a deep-dive on Lappset's signature Playful NordicTM design – and came away with some FUNdamental truths.

The Finnish playground manufacturer Lappset has made a name for itself by blending familiar Nordic design values – say, minimalism, functionality, and a deep connection to nature – with a touch of joy and sheer playfulness. The end result? – A design language that's born under the Northern Lights, fabulously balancing form, function and fun.

With the latest Lappset playground collection, Prime, primed (had to say it) to conquer the world, it's a great time to talk with the designers that brought us the latest iteration of Playful NordicTM.

Malla Haapala, Concept Designer, says that – for her – Playful NordicTM design is based on authenticity, honesty and transparency.

“Its core lies in genuine and sustainable, environmentally friendly materials, with natural properties that are allowed to show,” says Haapala who has worked as a concept designer at Lappset for seven years now.



The making of a modern classic

Haapala defines the design language as clear, simple and timeless at the same time – while inviting kids of all ages to immerse themselves in play.

“The colour scheme is harmonious, warm and approachable.” The rounded geometric patterns and shapes repeated in Lappset's new Prime collection create a recognisable look that is both inviting and encouraging to cognitive learning.

Jinkyu Choi, Senior Concept Designer, is thinking along the same lines:

“We seek to contribute a sense of fun to the design; make it whimsical and bold, even,” says the South Korean native who joined Lappset in 2017.



Design with character

Having studied architecture under a Japanese professor, Choi found that Japanese and Nordic design aesthetics share many common traits, starting with clean lines and minimalism.

“In the Prime design, we have taken shapes such as triangles and rectangles and combined them with other shapes – mixing it up a bit, while still making the shapes recognisable.”

Malla Haapala perceives that Playful NordicTM shares many same values ​​with traditional Scandinavian design, starting with a clear, simple design language, a definite timeless approach and a genuine appreciation for sustainable and natural materials.

But whereas classic Scandinavian design emphasises the beauty in functionality, Playful NordicTM adds a new layer, with a delightful sense of surprise and quirkiness. The nature of play is free-form and this should be reflected in the playgrounds – get ready for the unexpected!



Let the spirit move you

Haapala and Choi assess that natural materials really keep the product grounded – and give Prime a big part of its spirit and essence.

“We use wood because it is soft and feels warm to the touch. As a material, it is inviting by itself,” says Jinkyu Choi. Wood is also a decidedly environmental choice.

Understanding play and its importance is absolutely central to the design of playgrounds and equipment, the two designers state in unison.

“Through play, children learn and develop various life-essential skills, such as motor, cognitive and social skills. Well-designed playgrounds provide a safe environment that supports a child's growth and development, feeding creativity and imagination,” Haapala says.

Everything stems from a design language and activity offering that is connected and inclusive.“This maximises the amount of users and play hours, creating a positive impact on every level,” adds Haapala.



Global phenomenon

Playful NordicTM is like Tove Jansson's Moomins in the sense that they're both Finnish runaway hits that appeals also to an international audience, charming kids and adults alike. Choi certainly sees the similarities:

“Both the Moomins and Lappset are anchored by a philosophy that is really beautiful. It's something in the lifestyle, too, that appeals so strongly internationally,” he believes.

As sustainability and nature values are current themes everywhere, it's easy enough to make the argument that environmentally friendly materials are the future of playground manufacturing.



Design dream team

Behind the new Prime collection is a diverse team, with about 20 professionals from different countries. In addition to South Korean Choi, there are people from Sweden and the Netherlands in the design team. Haapala and Choi believe that it is a“great asset” that the design team has people with very different backgrounds, with expertise from products and furniture to interior, architecture, and engineering design.

“We have a really broad range of know-how in the team, which allows us to look at things from many different perspectives. This not only improves the quality of the end result, but also fuels innovation and the courage to try new things,” Haapala says.

“Over the design effort of the last few years, we've had some great moments as a team,” Choi comments, adding that he's learned to interpret his Finnish colleagues along the way:

“Finns express joy with their eyes, and I'm jumping around and laughing,” he grins.



Go to the source!

But what do these two designers get out of their work, personally? – Haapala says that she loves seeing how children genuinely enjoy playing, daring to test their limits at the playground.

“When the environment nurtures imagination, inspires the creation of new games and makes children immerse themselves in what they are doing, you just know that the design is a hit.”

Choi says he takes his cues from his 10-year-old son:

“I've learned a lot just following him around at the playground. After all, knowing the user is at the core of what we do.”



