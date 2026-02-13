Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Situation In Region


2026-02-13 02:09:11
Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, in a phone conversation, discussed with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelaaty the recent developments in the Middle East region, in the forefront of which is the situation in the Gaza Strip.
They also discussed the exerted efforts to bring about peace and security in the region.

Jordan News Agency

