FM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Situation In Region

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, in a phone conversation, discussed with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelaaty the recent developments in the Middle East region, in the forefront of which is the situation in the Gaza Strip.They also discussed the exerted efforts to bring about peace and security in the region.

