FM, Qatari Counterpart Talk Situation In Gaza

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed in a telephone call today the regional situation, developments in Gaza, and joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

