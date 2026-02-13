Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM, Qatari Counterpart Talk Situation In Gaza

FM, Qatari Counterpart Talk Situation In Gaza


2026-02-13 02:09:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed in a telephone call today the regional situation, developments in Gaza, and joint efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

MENAFN13022026000117011021ID1110738008



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search