Jordan Marks World Radio Day, Minister Highlights Radio's Enduring Role In Public Awareness

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra)-- Mohammad Al-Khasawneh - Minister of Government Communication and official government spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani affirmed that radio has, throughout its history, served as a longstanding media platform that laid the foundations for modern journalism and continues to play a pivotal role in raising public awareness and delivering responsible information.In a post published on social media on the occasion of World Radio Day, Al-Momani said the ministry salutes media professionals working in the radio sector in recognition of their efforts to preserve radio's presence and impact, ensuring the continuity of its professional mission and its deep-rooted place in the hearts of the public. He also extended greetings to all radio stations operating across the Kingdom.Al-Momani stressed that radio has been and remains a space for awareness, a voice close to the people everywhere, and one of the enduring pillars of the media landscape, despite the rapid transformations witnessed by the media sector.