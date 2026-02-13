Death Toll From Cyclone Gezani In Madagascar Rises To 36

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The death toll from Cyclone Gezani in Madagascar has climbed to at least 36, as authorities continue recovery operations following the powerful storm that struck the Indian Ocean island nation last Tuesday, disaster officials reported.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said the cyclone, which made landfall near the eastern port city of Toamasina, inflicted widespread destruction, injuring more than 370 people and leaving six others missing.

Of the confirmed deaths, 32 occurred in the Toamasina region, the country's primary economic hub. The storm uprooted homes, flattened buildings, and displaced thousands as it tore across the island with winds exceeding 195 kilometers per hour.

Authorities reported that nearly 18,000 homes were destroyed and more than 37,000 others damaged by the cyclone.

President Michael Randrianirina declared a state of national disaster and appealed to the international community for urgent assistance to support relief and recovery efforts, including shelter, food, and basic necessities for affected families.

Officials said many of the fatalities were caused by building collapses as the cyclone brought torrential winds and flooding to populated areas. Toamasina's infrastructure suffered extensive damage, with reports indicating that a large portion of the city's buildings were either severely damaged or destroyed.

Cyclone Gezani's landfall follows a series of powerful storms in recent weeks. Just last month, Cyclone Fytia hit the northwestern part of Madagascar, killing at least 14 people and displacing tens of thousands.

Madagascar, located off Africa's southeast coast, is highly vulnerable to cyclones and tropical storms originating in the Indian Ocean, with frequent seasonal impacts that compound the country's ongoing development challenges.