Settler Attacks Force Palestinian Families To Leave Northern Jordan Valley
According to Mahdi Daraghmeh, head of the al-Malih Village Council, the families began evacuating after a recent surge in harassment and violence.
The previous night, settlers reportedly burned uninhabited tents belonging to families who had already been displaced from the same area.
The northern Jordan Valley has witnessed increasing daily attacks by settlers, including assaults on homes, intimidation of residents, and attacks on shepherds and their livestock.
The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission reported that 1,872 attacks were carried out in January, including 1,404 by Israeli forces and 468 by settlers.
The highest number of incidents occurred in Hebron, followed by Ramallah and al-Bireh, Nablus, and Jerusalem.
