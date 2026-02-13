Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Finland Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs


2026-02-13 02:08:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb, President, met today with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. The meeting also dealt with the latest regional and international developments, in addition to topics of common interest.

