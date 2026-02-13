Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets Minister-President Of State Of North Rhine-Westphalia Of Germany


2026-02-13 02:08:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Friday with Minister-President of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia of the Federal Republic of Germany Hendrik Wust, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN13022026000067011011ID1110738001



Gulf Times

