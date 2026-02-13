King Of Bhutan Receives Credentials Of HE Ambassador Of Qatar
HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HM the King of Bhutan, as well as His Highness's wishes of good health and happiness for His Majesty, and for the government and people of the Kingdom of Bhutan continued progress and prosperity.
For his part, the King of Bhutan entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued development and growth.
