IMF: Qatar Economy To Sustain 4% Growth

Amid economic and geopolitical shocks, Qatar has continued to demonstrate "resilience", underpinned by a favourable economic outlook, with growth projected to average 4% in the medium term, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Qatar has shown strong resilience amid economic and geopolitical challenges, supported by sound macroeconomic management, the significant expansion of LNG (liquefied natural gas) production over the medium term, and strong non-hydrocarbon economic growth amid reform implementation guided by the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3)," said Nathan Porter, who led the IMF team to Doha ahead of the Article IV consultation.

Economic growth recovered to 2.4% in 2024, strengthened further to around 3% through the third quarter of 2025, and is expected to average around 4% in the medium term, he said.

Qatar's proven commitment to growth-friendly fiscal consolidation, accelerating revenue and expenditure reforms, and anchoring the medium-term fiscal framework to intergenerational equity would all support fiscal sustainability and resilience, the Bretton Woods organisation said.

Although risks to the growth outlook include a global growth slowdown, tighter financial conditions, geopolitical tensions, and long-term uncertainty over LNG market oversupply and climate stress, he said on the upside, gains from accelerated reforms and LNG production expansion could "boost growth more than expected".

Highlighting that fiscal and external current account surpluses are set to continue in the medium term, he said the fiscal stance remains consistent with a level that ensures intergenerational equity, and broadly prudent spending plans are envisaged under the 2026 budget.

"The positive economic outlook provides an opportunity to accelerate revenue diversification, especially by introducing a value-added tax; enhance spending efficiency; improve transparency of domestic gas pricing; and continue reorienting public spending to support reforms facilitating private sector growth," he said.

The IMF official said adopting a full-fledged medium-term fiscal framework, with a fiscal anchor aimed at ensuring intergenerational equity and complemented by greater transparency and risk management, would enhance fiscal sustainability and support economic transformation.

Recent pension reforms are welcome and should be supported by enhanced actuarial transparency to support fiscal planning, he said.

Building on its achievements so far, Qatar's efforts to transition to a diversified, knowledge-based economy guided by the NDS3 should prioritise building and retaining human capital, enhancing the skills and private sector employment of nationals, fostering innovation including digitalisation and AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities, easing SMEs' (small and medium enterprises) access to finance, and promoting trade diversification, he said.

"Realising the ambitious goals of NDS3 calls for careful and strategic implementation and reform sequencing," Porter said, adding that enhancing data availability and quality would also support the analysis and development of ongoing and future plans and the path forward.

