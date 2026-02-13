President Trump! Declaring A War On Drugs

The drug problem is causing serious social, economic, and health problems worldwide.

US President Donald Trump declared a war on drugs during his transition committee, foreshadowing tariff bombs on drug-related countries, and big tech companies such as Google and Meta are also joining forces to combat drugs.







According to a report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), approximately 270 million people use drugs every year, and approximately 30 million of them suffer from serious health problems. In particular, the number of deaths due to drug use is approximately 500,000 every year, which has a significant impact on the quality of life of the world's population.

In addition, drug addiction is not simply a personal problem, but also causes extensive social costs such as family breakdown, increased crime rates, and decreased productivity, and illegal drug trafficking between countries is spreading to the international security threat. Nevertheless, despite legal and economic efforts to solve it, the drug problem is becoming more complex and worse.







Accordingly, the DHC (Drug Healing Coin) project has incorporated a drug healing program into the blockchain to solve the drug problem that is spreading worldwide.

Blockchain is revolutionizing various industries based on decentralization, transparency, and data security, and these characteristics of blockchain can play an important role in solving global social problems such as the problem of narcotics.

The DHC project is building partnerships with numerous hospitals, drug clinics, and drug rehabilitation centers where payment through DHC is possible, and will research and develop drug treatments and distribute them. In addition, it is opening drug treatment cafes and private drug treatment centers in 200 countries and building an ecosystem where payment through DHC is also possible.

In particular, the DHC Private Drug Treatment Center provides advanced facilities and a customized treatment system for people suffering from drugs, and provides treatment programs specialized for each country's culture and environment, thereby promoting the global expansion of the DHC Foundation's drug treatment service.

In addition, it designs customized treatment programs for each patient using blockchain smart contract technology, establishes an optimal treatment plan using AI based on the

patient's treatment record and current condition, and builds a system that can manage treatment so that it can be carried out continuously. In addition, it can increase participation motivation by providing DHC rewards to both medical professionals and patients participating in the treatment process.

In this way, the DHC project proposes an innovative drug treatment solution that integrates technology, economy, and social approaches to solve the drug problem that is spreading worldwide.

Currently, most activities such as drug prevention and addiction treatment are led by governments and non-profit organizations (NGOs), but there are various limitations in this process such as financial opacity, low treatment success rate, and social prejudice. However, the DHC Foundation is expected to provide practical solutions to the drug problem by continuing activities such as building a global drug treatment ecosystem and raising social awareness/eliminating prejudice to solve these problems.

The DHC project pays DHC tokens as a reward for completing drug treatment and rehabilitation. This can provide drug addicts with an opportunity to become economically independent and can contribute to increasing the success rate of treatment. The rewards received can provide the economic foundation necessary for them to return to society after treatment is complete.

In this way, the DHC Foundation was established to do its best to eradicate drugs worldwide by building a global ecosystem that can cure drug addiction more reliably by integrating solutions that can effectively solve the drug problem with blockchain technology, and it is expected that this will have a positive influence on the future of the world.

