LOST MARY Introduces MO20000 PRO Featuring Industry-Leading HD Animation Display

LOST MARY has unveiled the MO20000 PRO, a newly designed device that integrates an advanced HD animation screen, marking a significant step forward in display technology within its category. Featuring one of the largest high-definition screens in the industry, this latest model enhances the user experience through vivid visuals and interactive animations.







Innovative Display and Contemporary Design

The MO20000 PRO is distinguished by its high-resolution display, offering exceptional clarity and vibrant color representation. Designed to enhance user engagement, the animated interface provides a visually dynamic experience.

The device also incorporates a sleek and modern aesthetic, featuring a refined ergonomic structure with a premium finish. Its streamlined design balances form and function, making it a visually striking and practical addition to its category. LOST MARY further expands customization by offering a variety of artistic finishes, including marbling and abstract splash patterns.







Advanced Performance Features

The MO20000 PRO is engineered with a 0.9” dual mesh coil system, optimizing consistency and efficiency in heat distribution. This design ensures a refined user experience by delivering smooth operation and enhancing the depth of various flavor profiles.

The device includes an adjustable power range from 13W to 25W, allowing users to fine-tune the settings according to individual preferences. Whether selecting a milder or more robust output, the adjustable settings provide flexibility for a customized experience.

Long-Lasting Operation and Rechargeable System

Designed with an 800mAh battery capacity, the MO20000 PRO is built for extended use. The device supports Type-C fast charging, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous functionality throughout the day.

Customizable Airflow System

To further personalize the experience, the MO20000 PRO integrates an adjustable airflow mechanism with three levels of control. This feature allows users to modify airflow resistance according to their preferences, enhancing comfort and usability.

Diverse Flavor Selection

LOST MARY has developed an extensive selection of flavor options for the MO20000 PRO, catering to a wide range of preferences. The available selections include:



Orange Pomegranate Cranberry

Peppermint

Strawberry Kiwi

Pear Drop Pina Colada

Compact and Portable Design

Despite its advanced capabilities, the MO20000 PRO remains compact, measuring 36 × 30 × 105 mm. This portable design ensures ease of transport, allowing users to carry the device conveniently.

The MO20000 PRO – Space Limited Edition introduces a refined approach to design and functionality. By integrating a high-definition animation display, intuitive features, and a modern aesthetic, this model represents a notable advancement in its segment.

LOST MARY specializes in the development of innovative devices designed for adult users. The company focuses on merging advanced technology with contemporary design, ensuring a distinctive user experience. With a commitment to research and development, LOST MARY continues to introduce thoughtfully designed products that reflect evolving trends and consumer needs.

