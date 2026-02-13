Scam Policy In Action

MENAFN - 3BL) Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility & Public Policy | Impact Blog

Scams have become one of the most pervasive threats in today's digital world. They are no longer isolated attempts of deception, but organized, fast-moving, personal and increasingly powered by AI. The result is a growing wave of financial and emotional harm that cuts across age, income, and geography.

Gen released a policy paper outlining clear recommendations for how US policymakers can help turn the tide against scam networks targeting Americans. From improved data protection to increased coordination with law enforcement, the recommendations reflect Gen's long-standing commitment to protecting consumers online.

Policymakers are paying attention

In January, the US Senate's Special Committee on Aging held a hearing focused on international scams targeting older Americans. This group remains one of the most vulnerable to financial fraud, often losing life savings to carefully constructed schemes that exploit trust and emotional connections. At Gen, protecting older adults has always been a focus, and we continue our commitment as increased attention and resources are improving understanding and responses to these targeted scams.

The committee's focus on elder fraud reinforces the urgency behind Gen's recommendations. National awareness campaigns, stronger enforcement tools, and improved coordination across agencies are critical steps to address the scale of these scams and protect our most vulnerable. As threats continue to evolve, policy solutions must keep pace.



How Gen is leading the way

Gen leaders have joined a number of recent engagements in Washington to advance understanding of scams and promote policy solutions, including participation in the Global Anti-Scam Alliance's North American Anti‐Scam Summit in December. Here, Gen leaders joined cybersecurity experts from across the industry to share insights on systemic approaches to scam prevention and the growing risks of AI-enabled fraud.

Gen is also collaborating with members of Congress through the bipartisan Stop Scams Caucus to reinforce why a coordinated federal response is essential. These discussion scenter on how policy and industry can work together to reduce risk and protect people at scale, and our efforts are helping to shape a smarter, more unified approach to the crisis.

Read our takeaways from these conversations here.

Policy solutions to match the threat

Gen threat data shows that scams now make up a majority of the harmful content and attacks blocked by our products each day. These include phishing schemes, impersonation campaigns, fraudulent investment scams, and AI‐assisted social engineering that uses stolen personal information to deceive victims in highly convincing ways.

Traditional approaches to cybercrime are not sufficient on their own. Criminal networks now operate across borders, using sophisticated tools that exploit gaps in information sharing and law enforcement capabilities. Gen's policy proposals are designed to address these gaps with practical approaches, including:



Expanded public awareness campaigns to inform the public about common scam techniques and how to avoid them.

Enhanced collaboration between technology companies and federal law enforcement to accelerate investigations into transnational fraud networks. Support for stronger consumer protection standards that help reduce the harm caused by identity theft and financial fraud.

Each of these recommendations is rooted in what we see every day: real threats, real victims, and clear opportunities to strengthen digital safety for all.

A path forward

Scam prevention requires coordinated action from all parts of society. Technology companies can innovate new defenses, educators can help people recognize risks, and policymakers can adopt frameworks that align incentives and strengthen protections at the national level.

As the conversation in Washington evolves, Gen will continue working with federal leaders, consumer advocates, and industry partners to promote practical, effective policy solutions. Our focus will remain on helping ensure that protections keep pace with threats and that Americans can navigate the digital world with confidence.