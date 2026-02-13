Bristol Myers Squibb To Be Inaugural Partner For Life Science Cares National Campaign To Advance Health Equity And Fight Food Insecurity

MENAFN - 3BL) PRINCETON, N.J., February 12, 2026 /3BL/ – Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that it will be an inaugural partner to Life Science Cares in support of its national campaign to fight food insecurity. Led by Life Science Cares, the Food is Health: Nourishing Communities, Advancing Health initiative, aims to invest $30 million and mobilize 30,000 volunteer hours by 2030 to deliver measurable, lasting impact for communities nationwide.

The initiative is grounded in growing evidence that access to nutritious food is foundational to disease prevention, treatment adherence, and long-term health outcomes. Research shows that food insecurity is associated with higher rates of chronic disease, increased hospitalizations, and poorer health outcomes - underscoring that nutrition is not separate from healthcare, but essential to it.

As an inaugural partner, Bristol Myers Squibb will commit $5 million, underscoring its leadership in advancing health equity and reducing barriers to care.

“We believe in the transformative power of our medicines to help patients live longer, healthier lives. Through our purpose and responsibility as a global company, we also recognize the need to treat the whole patient, both through innovative medicines and by addressing broader factors that impact a person's health, like food insecurity,” said Wendy Short Bartie, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb.“We work tirelessly to ensure patients can access the treatments they need while breaking down inequities and barriers to care to improve outcomes. Advancing health equity requires bold action and shared responsibility, and we're proud to partner with Life Science Cares and lead in driving systemic change for healthier communities."

More than 40 million Americans struggle with food insecurity every year - including 1 in 5 children. Hunger doesn't exist in isolation: it drives poor health, limits educational success, and makes it harder for families to break cycles of poverty.

“Bristol Myers Squibb is showing the kind of leadership our industry needs-rooted in compassion, responsibility, and a belief that strong communities are the foundation for better health,” said Rob Perez, Founder of Life Science Cares.“This commitment goes beyond a single moment on a global stage. By recognizing the impact of food security on health, BMS is making a long-term investment in people, in communities, and in measurable health outcomes. We hope others across the life sciences industry will join BMS in stepping up, leaning in, and investing in the communities that make our work possible. Together, we can create lasting systemic impact.”

This collaboration with Life Science Cares reflects Bristol Myers Squibb's belief that advancing both science and society go hand in hand, ensuring lasting benefits for local communities and addressing critical societal challenges. Through this collaboration, Bristol Myers Squibb and Life Science Cares are striving to make a meaningful impact in addressing food insecurity in a scalable, measurable way that advances health equity and improves health outcomes nationwide.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Science Cares

Life Science Cares leverages the power of the life science industry to solve one of our most intractable social issues-poverty. Harnessing the financial, human, and social capital across the life science industry, we focus on ensuring local communities have access to basic needs, access to education, or access to economic opportunity. Learn more at .



###

For more information, contact:

Media Relations:

...