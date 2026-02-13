Women In Science Helping Shape The Future Of Spirits At Bacardi

MENAFN - 3BL) In honor of this year's International Day of Women in Science, we're shining a spotlight on just some of the brilliant women with scientific backgrounds who are pursuing exciting careers at Bacardi.

From Innovation Engineers and Beverage Scientists to Production Managers and many more, they all play a critical role in crafting our portfolio.

Click above to meet some of the women making an impact, every day.

