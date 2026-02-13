How 4,000 Yum! Leaders Are Redefining Leadership Development

Last year, we launched Breakthrough! , our first global, live and in-person learning experience for above-restaurant leaders. Across 15 countries, nearly 4,000 Yum! leaders came together to share tools, practice together and commit to turning learning into action.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.