2,000 Volunteers Join Forces To Combat Food Insecurity At 15Th Annual Million Meal Marathon, Presented By Keybank

MENAFN - 3BL) On February 10, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever, transformed into a high‐energy meal‐packing operation for the 15th annual Million Meal Marathon, a large‐scale volunteer event led by Million Meal Movement to pack meals for Hoosier families in need. KeyBank proudly sponsored this year's marathon, with nearly five dozen teammates volunteering their time to pack meals.

In total, 330,000 meals were assembled and prepared for distribution.

“Nearly one in five Hoosiers faces food insecurity,” said Nancy Hintz, Executive Director of Million Meal Movement.“Having Hoosiers come together, work together to make a big impact is incredible to see. We care about one another here in the Midwest and we're making a difference for the future.”

For KeyBank, the Marathon is more than a single day of service, it's a valued tradition that brings teammates together around a shared commitment to helping their community.

“We believe in our community and by sponsoring this great event we're playing a small part in bettering those around us,” said Juan Gonzalez, Market President of KeyBank in Central Indiana.“The best part about this is the visual proof of your work. You can see the packages of food you helped assemble and know immediately that you were part of the solution.”

Meals packed during the Million Meal Marathon will be distributed quickly through Indiana food banks and pantries, continuing Million Meal Movement's mission of fighting hunger and promoting volunteerism. Since 2007, the organization has provided more than 36 million meals statewide.

